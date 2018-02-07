Loris Karius says he is keen to perform well between now and the end of the season and ensure that he starts next season as Liverpool's number one.

Karius, 24, has started Liverpool's last four league games after taking over as the first-choice goalkeeper from Simon Mignolet, but reports have suggested that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will dip into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper in the summer.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Roma's Alisson are among the names linked with a move to Anfield, but Karius said he intended to make the number one spot his own over the long term.

"I just want to present myself well and then I'll have the chance to play at this club for the next season as well. That's the challenge facing me personally," the German was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I also want to help this team achieve as much as we can. As well as the top four, we still have the Champions League. We want to go forward in that and why not win it?"

Karius has started seven league games for Liverpool this season and has been Klopp's preferred goalkeeper in Champions League games.

The former Mainz goalkeeper insisted he could handle being under the spotlight at a big club like Liverpool and suggested that some of his mistakes on the pitch had been judged overly harshly by critics.

"If you read the press as a Liverpool player then every week we would have five new signings in every position. You can't go crazy about the speculation," Karius said.

"When I look at the training, I think we do have good quality already with the keepers. I think we've been a bit unlucky at times.

"Often you don't have much to do. Then if you don't do something 100 per cent right it weighs a lot heavier than for other goalies at smaller clubs who have several more saves to make in a game," he added.