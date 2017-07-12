Louise Redknapp has reportedly told her closest friends that she has separated from husband Jamie after 19 years of marriage.

The former Eternal singer, 42, is said to have called it a day with her footballer partner, according to The Sun, and the report comes just one month after she blasted rumours of strife and living in a different home to her husband.

Insiders told the newspaper: "Louise told one of her closest friends she and Jamie had split."

Louise – who starred on the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing – has been posting Instagram snaps of her time in Morocco sans Jamie.

Reports suggest their relationship is under strain with Louise "re-evaluating parts of her life."

The parents of Charlie, 12, and Beau, eight, are said to be experiencing difficulties after she spent seven months on the road following the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

The source added: "It's a very difficult situation because of their two children who they are both determined to protect.

"That's why they're not prepared to officially end the marriage or comment publicly. They hope time apart might fix things, even though that doesn't look likely.

"But Jamie hasn't given up hope. He is fighting for his marriage and to keep his family together. It's all very sad."

The newspaper claims that Louise is living in a house 15 minutes away from the Oxshott, Surrey, family mansion, with a source close to the singer saying: "They are giving each other space as they work through things."

Just last month, Louise quashed rumours that her marriage was on the rocks, insisting that things are "great" with Jamie.

She told The Mirror: "It was surreal. Me and Jamie had just been out for dinner at Zuma, and were in bed together when we saw on Sky that our marriage was in trouble. We're great - don't worry about us, everything's fine," she added.

Louise married Jamie at a ceremony in Bermuda on 29 June 1998.

IBTimes UK has contacted both Louise and Jamie's representatives for comment.