The feud between Karlie Redd and Tommie Lee continues to entertain Love and Hip Hop Atlanta viewers. But their verbal fight took a physical turn while cameras were rolling for season 6 of the VH1 docu-series at the Blue Ivory Club on 14 March. Tommie and her friend tried to attack Karlie but the security stopped them before things got worse.

Since the attack, the 38-year-old Saints and Sinners actress reportedly thinks that her co-star is "jealous" of her. "Karlie's innocent and they just came at her over nothing. She says this is all because Tommie is jealous of her, she wants to be her and she can't," a source told Hollywood Life.

The duo had a major fight in the nightclub after Tommie and her friend Mimi (Miyha Thi Luong) confronted Redd for calling Mimi a "clown".

"Karlie feels like Tommie is a bad disease she can't shake. The woman's obsessed with her and now she's got Lovely Mimi in on it too. Karlie says she didn't do anything to either of them," the source added.

Karlie and Tommie's feud started last season when the former was caught making out with Scrapp DeLeon prior to his jail term. However, Karlie has previously said she does not regret her "business meeting" with DeLeon but denies having sex with her rival's ex.

"I wanted to address Tommie, because you know of course Scrapp being a man, he kinda [instigated things]," she told after the L&HHATL reunion. "He was like, "We was in the hotel," but no, dude, we never f****d. We never had sex. You know a man gonna pump it. We did massages and what happened next he made it seem like we had sex but we never had sex. I didn't have a chance to address that at the reunion with Tiarra but she said, "I believe Karlie. She didn't have to [because] Scrapp told me they didn't have sex." Tommie, however, is pumping it up like we did."