Love Island stars Jessica Shears and Dom Lever have been branded "desperate" by viewers for getting married live on Good Morning Britain.

The young couple, who met and fell in love on the famed ITV2 dating series last summer, shocked viewers at home as Shears stripped down to a white bridal bikini and her fiancé said "I do" in his swimming trunks.

They walked down a pink carpet with Shears wearing a full veil with bronzy makeup and blow-dried hair despite her lack of clothing. Lever, sporting a dickie bow as his only accessory, looked in awe at his partner before celebrity reporter Richard Arnold officiated the marriage.

When they were asked if there was any reason why they should not be married, an awkward moment ensued before Jeremy Kyle shouted: "Do you want a lie detector?" Lever replied: "No lie detector today."

Stating his vows, the male model said: "I promise to share our life story on social media from this day forward because you're my type on paper."

Continuing the Love Island theme, Shears made a reference to Mike Thalassatis, aka Muggy Mike, who tried to steal her off Lever on the show. She said: "I will not pie you off even if Muggy Mike comes along."

Viewers were quick to comment on the surprise wedding, with one person tweeting: "When you thought Jess and Dom from Love Island couldn't get more desperate... they get married on #GMB ."

While another said: "Jess and Dom from Love Island getting engaged is the most desperate thing I've ever heard to stay relevant."

A third added: "Can't believe Jess and Dom just got married on #GoodMorningBritain. I thought it was a joke at first..."

Shears and Lever are the first couple to tie the knot in Love Island history, despite previous contestants Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen being engaged for nearly two years.

The Good Morning Britain official Twitter account tweeted: "Congratulations Jess and Dom! We're delighted to host the ceremony for the FIRST EVER @LoveIsland wedding... Yes, this is really happening LIVE on air! #gmb."