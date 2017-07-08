Friday (7 July) night's episode of Love Island was nothing short of drama, with new girl Georgia Harrison picking Kem Cetinay in the recoupling scene, sending his girlfriend Amber Davies into a frenzy.

The 20-year-old Welsh star's reaction to former Towie star Georgia's decision has since gone viral on Twitter, with Love Island's official tweet amassing 4.5K retweets and 14K likes.

But away from the cameras, loved up Amber and Kem have been warned to stop having unprotected sex after they had a pregnancy scare.

The couple – who became official earlier this week – were given a three-hour lecture about safe sex by a doctor after Amber requested a morning-after pill.

The popular duo were even told they could be kicked off the show off they continue having unprotected sex.

The Daily Star reports that worried producers had watched the loved-up couple get intimate around the luxury Mallorcan villa but failed to use the branded condoms on site.

An insider told the newspaper: "Kem and Amber have been at it constantly, and producers saw they weren't using protection.

"The pair were called into the Beach Hut and Amber requested the morning-after pill, which they supplied to her.

"They've been issued a final warning and both Kem and Amber met with the show doctor for a three-hour lecture on the importance of safe sex," the source added.

While the ITV2 series condones the contestants having sex – with participants undergoing STI checks before heading in – bosses have taken steps to ensure their safety.

A source previously told The Mirror: "All of the islanders have STD tests before entering the villa.

"It would affect their chances of going in if they were found to have one that couldn't be treated ahead of their entry into the villa."

Amber and Kem's pregnancy scare came at a particularly bad time, as newcomer Georgia forced them apart in the most explosive recoupling the series has seen yet.

Memes of Amber's furious reaction flooded Twitter following the scene where she called Georgia a "b***end". Here's a taste:

Love Island continues Sunday night (9 July) at 9pm on ITV2.