They were without a doubt Love Island's most tumultuous couple with their multiple break-ups and blazing high-pitched rows, but Oliva Attwood and Chris Hughes appeared to have come out the other side. Until now.

The finalists on the ITV2 dating show have had a few hiccups since leaving the house, with Olivia being pictured cosying up to her ex-boyfriend Bradly Dack on a night out. The couple got over the incident, however, with Chris later calling Olivia his "princess."

But the relationship which the nation is rooting for has hit the rocks yet again as Olivia, 26, and Chris, 24, had a bust up in Birmingham during a club appearance at PRYZM in the early hours of Saturday. The Sun reports that Olivia was "dragged out" by security following the row.

A source said: "Olivia was absolutely furious about something and stormed off to the toilets. Chris ran to follow her to try and calm her down but nothing was working."

Insinuating it got a bit physical, they added: "There was a bit of a tussle on the balcony between Olivia and another of their group before door staff stepped in to hold her back and she then was told to leave."

The bust up took place in front of clubbers during their appearance and the two got animated before Olivia stormed off.

Chris didn't seem too bothered about the situation judging by his Instagram profile, as he shared an exciting photo of himself with Love Island bestie Kem Cetinay and Stormzy ahead of their suspected music collaboration at V Festival yesterday (20 August).

He captioned the shot: "Just dropping a couple with my brothers @stormzyofficial".

Olivia also proved that the pair were on good terms as she posted a snap with Chris and Stormzy before an upbeat picture of her festival outfit with the caption: "I would like to go back and do yesterday again (shorts & hoops from my edit @inthestyleuk)".

Chris recently revealed how he plans to marry his Love Island girlfriend, telling the Daily Star: "I honestly think Liv and I will marry. We've already spoken about the fact we are both ready to do it. I swear on my life!"