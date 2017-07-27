Lucas Perez's agent has reportedly travelled to London in a bid to help the Arsenal forward to complete a move to Deportivo La Coruna ahead of the new season.

Spanish Daily AS says that Rodrigo Fernández Lovelle hopes to meet with Gunners officials in the coming days after IBTimes UK reported that Deportivo had launched an offer worth around €10m (£8.9m, $11.7m) to lure Perez back to La Liga ahead of the coming season.

The Spanish forward is keen to return to his homeland but Deportivo are waiting for a response from Arsenal over whether they will fulfill the wishes of the 28-year-old forward.

Perez's agent confirmed the news later in an interview with Radio Marca, admitting that the offer from the La Liga side was in excess of the €8m paid by Celta Vigo this summer to lure Nolito from Manchester City.

"Depor have already made two offers. They are very interested in signing him. The first was rejected and the second is yet to be replied. The amount of the second is a little bit more than the fee paid by Celta for Nolito," Perez said.

"Arsenal paid €21m a year ago [to sign Perez]. He signed a four-year-deal. It would be like five million of annual repayment approximately. A player devalues if he does not play so I think he would be worth like Nolito. Lucas' current price now cannot be as much as the €21m paid by Arsenal last summer."

Arsenal have not yet responded to Deportivo's offer and AS claims that his agent has decided to make a trip to London in order to thrash out a deal.

Perez has already met with Arsenal's transfer negotiator Dick Law to inform him of his desire to quit the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The former Deportivo star was restricted to just 22 appearances during his debut campaign in the Premier League and was left out of Arsenal's pre-season tour to Australia and China. Furthermore, he feels that he has been unfairly treated by Wenger, having found out that the Gunners gave Alexandre Lacazette his number nine shirt after reading about it online.