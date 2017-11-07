Barcelona wing-back Aleix Vidal returned to training on Tuesday morning (7 November) after having missed the last four games due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez did not train with the rest of his teammates for the second day in a row while Sergi Roberto, Andre Gomes, Arda Turan and long-term injury duo Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha Alcantara also remain on the sidelines.

Fourteen Barcelona first-team players are currently away on international duty but the four remaining available members of the squad continue the preparations for the trip to Leganes on 18 November.

Vidal has endured another difficult start to the season with Ernesto Valverde preferring both summer signing Nelson Semedo and versatile Sergi Roberto to cover the right-back.

The former Sevilla wing-back still had some chances to impress during the first games of the season with Valverde deploying him in the right wing following Dembele's injury.

Vidal, however, failed to make the impact expected in the new position and was consequently left out of the squad for the La Liga clashes with Atletico Madrid and Malaga due to technical reasons.

The former Spanish international was expected to have a new chance to prove his worth in the Copa del Rey trip to Murcia on 24 October with Valverde making wholesale changes in his line-up. However, Vidal was ruled out for that game after feeling some pain in the ankle which last season saw him missing more than five months following surgery.

The 28-year-old full-back also missed the following three games against Athletic Club, Olympiakos and Sevilla but Barcelona have revealed that he was back in training on Tuesday morning.

Reports in Spain are suggesting that the Catalans could show Vidal the exit door in the January transfer window to make space for new additions.

Vidal does still have more than a month to turnaround the situation and prove to Valverde that he still deserves a place in his plans. Paco Alcacer was also tipped to leave Barcelona in January but at the weekend scored a brace to lead the Catalans to a 2-1 win over Sevilla and now looks set to stay.

Suarez played the full 90 minutes during that game but on Monday the club revealed that the striker worked on his own in the gym instead of with the rest of the teammates who are not away on international duty.

The former Liverpool star is said to have been playing with some discomfort in his knee since suffering an injury during the Catalans' 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup on 16 August.

Uruguay have consequently not called him for the upcoming friendlies against Poland (10 November) and Austria (14 November) and the Barcelona star is expected to use the break to finally put those woes behind him.

On Tuesday he was pictured while training on his own while Vidal and co continued preparations for the trip to Leganes.

"FC Barcelona continued this week's activity with the minimum of first team players at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. On Tuesday, four of them; Paco Alcácer, Denis Suárez, Gerard Deulofeu and Aleix Vidal, trained out on pitch three with Barça B while Luis Suárez did specific work alone," the La Liga giants confirmed in its official website.

Suarez is expected to be ready to face Leganes after the international break but Turan, Sergi Roberto, Gomes, and long-term injury duo Dembele and Alcantara remain unavailable.