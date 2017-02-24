Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is prepared to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season after growing frustrated with a lack of playing time. Shaw has been frozen out at Manchester United by Jose Mourinho making just three starts in four months for the Red Devils.

Shaw is unhappy with Mourinho's treatment along with the lack of first-team opportunities, and The Guardian claims he will attempt to leave for pastures new in the summer if his game-time does not improve. The Portuguese gave Shaw a run in the team at the beginning of the season but has since preferred the likes of Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind over the 21-year-old.

Shaw joined Manchester United from Southampton in the summer of 2014 for around £27m but his spell at Old Trafford has not panned out the way he would have hoped. The England international capped six times has struggled with injuries and loss of form. He suffered a horrific broken leg last season just as he was establishing himself under Louis van Gaal. Tottenham are reportedly interested in ending Shaw's Manchester United nightmare, though he is unlikely to oust the consistently impressive Danny Rose from his starting position in north London.

Mourinho, who publicly criticised Shaw earlier this season, sees the qualities that the seemingly forgotten man possesses but has left him out of five of his last six matchday squads. The former Chelsea manager wanted to sign the left-back while at Stamford Bridge, but is not in the mood to give him anything "for free".

"I am playing with Daley Blind, with Marcos Rojo, with Darmian and all of them are playing the way I like a full-back to play," the Manchester United boss said. "Luke has to wait for his chance and work better knowing that I give nothing for free. When I give something to the players it's expensive for them, they have to work really hard every day.

"They have to play well so he has to wait. In this moment he is behind the others. Potentially he has many things that I like but potential is one thing and another is on the pitch to express all the qualities that I like a player to express."