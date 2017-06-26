Arsenal would be signing a "proven goalscorer" in Alexandre Lacazette according to former Gunners and Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre, who also believes that the FA Cup holders could offer a lifeline to Anthony Martial.

Arsenal have long been linked with Lyon forward Lacazette and seem set to finally bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer for a fee of around £44m ($56m). The France international scored 37 goals in just 45 matches for OL last season but could not help Bruno Genesio's men secure Champions League qualification or Europa League glory. The Gunners' lack of involvement in Europe's premier club competition is not an issue for the 26-year-old.

Silvestre, who joined Arsenal from Manchester United in the summer of 2008 but made only 43 appearances during his spell in north London, thinks Lacazette would fit nicely into the Arsenal set-up and have no problem striking up relationships with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey, both of whom have just one year left on their current deals.

"He [Lacazette] is very active, he can play both sides," Silvestre told talkSPORT. "Technically he is very gifted and he has been scoring 25, 30 goals for the last four years in the French league so he is a proven goalscorer.

"In terms of adaptability to Arsenal's style, he has all the qualities. He is very intelligent, he can make up the play with Ozil, with Ramsey, with [Danny] Welbeck. I think he would be a great addition for Arsenal. And he speaks French."

Arsenal have been linked with a number of attackers in the close season. Wenger is believed to be trying to lure Kylian Mbappe away from Monaco, but the Daily Mail report that the long-serving Gunners boss will turn his attention to Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial, who could cost around £40m, if he misses out on the 18-year-old wonderkid.

A deal for Martial would be extremely difficult to pull off due to Manchester United's reluctance to sell the 21-year-old to a Premier League rival. Silvestre thinks Wenger may well try his luck with the Red Devils but says Martial should stay at Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho's men need a player in his mould.

"It's been difficult for him [Martial]," Silvestre added. "Arsene [Wenger] could be interested, but Manchester United need that type of striker. He should stick around."