US President Donald Trump called on his eldest daughter Ivanka to join him on stage during his speech on tax reform on Wednesday (8 September) before revealing that she pleaded with him to come along on the trip. "Everybody loves Ivanka," Trump said, motioning for his daughter and White House adviser to come up to the stage. "Sometimes they'll say you know he can't be that bad a guy, look at Ivanka."

"She's so good," Trump continued. "She wanted to make the trip. She said, 'Dad, can I come with you.' Actually she said 'Daddy, can I go with you?' I like that."

Ivanka told the cheering audience. "We love this state so its always a pleasure to be back here. You treated us very very very well in November and have continued to, and we like showing the love back."

Trump's comments about Ivanka have triggered controversy in the past as well. Back in 2006, Trump infamously said on The View that he would be dating Ivanka if she were not his daughter.

In 2015, he made a similar comment to Rolling Stone saying: "Yeah, she's really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren't happily married and, ya know, her father. . . "

Naturally, Twitter couldn't help but cringe at his latest "creepy" remarks and immediately erupted with a slew of memes, jokes and sarcasm-laced comments regarding Trump's relationship with his 35-year-old daughter and senior adviser.

"Hooray nepotism," one Twitter user wrote while a second added: "Someone needs to tell Ivanka that these aren't SCHOOL FIELD TRIPS!!"

"Starting to think Ivanka Trump and her dad have kind of a strange relationship. Just a hunch on my part," one Twitter user wrote.

"The cringe is immeasurable," one person tweeted. Another said: "Sanitize my entire brain."