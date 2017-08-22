She was catapulted to fame for being rapper Tyga's ex-fling, but Demi Rose Mawby has made a name for herself thanks to her voluptuous figure and social media tactics.

The 22-year-old has grown a strong 5m Instagram fan base that has grown immensely since her ephemeral romance with Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend came to light in 2016, with the glamour model posting regular bikini and lingerie shots.

But Demi proved that she can dress to impress while wearing actual clothes, wowing her fans in a plunging lime green maxi dress from affordable shopping website Missguided.

The British model flew the flag for the UK high street in the £55 dress from the site's collaboration with model Jourdan Dunn, and even offered her fans a 30% discount.

Despite wearing clothing, Demi's followers still pointed out that she was showing a lot of flesh, with one person telling her: "Do you ever cover up?? Without your boobs you'd be nothing I suppose thank tyga for your popularity".

Another said: "Awesome figure my love superb" while someone else put: "You are breathtakingly beautiful, Demi ".

A fourth put: "Magnificent body".

Demi wowed her followers earlier this month by posting a completely nude snap to her Instagram profile from a modelling shot taken on a beach in Cape Verde.

In the past year Demi has conquered Instagram and has become the "world's sexiest DJ" as well as signing a modelling contract with US publicity group Taz's Angels.

The British star became famous by launching her Instagram page at 18 years old and posting seductive shots, previously telling The Sun: "I posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2 million now.

"In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognising me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it."