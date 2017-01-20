A man has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks, who was found dead on a path after suffering multiple stab wounds in Rotherham.

Weeks' body was discovered on a pathway off Lordens Hill, Dinnington, on Monday 16 January at around 11am.

South Yorkshire Police say that a post-mortem examination found she died as a result of multiple stab wounds. Shea Peter Heeley, 18, will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday 21 January.

Police said they were treating her death as suspicious due to the nature of her injuries and the "concerns about the state of the body".

It has been reported that Weeks was planning to meet someone she was talking to on an online dating site the night before she was found dead.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the incident. She was released on Wednesday night on bail pending further inquiries.

Floral tributes were left for Weeks - who was said to be studying hair and beauty at the time of her death - in memory of the teenager close to where her body was found.

Following her death, Leonne's family said in a statement: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister Leonne. She was very much loved and will be missed by all of us."

Her uncle, Danny Bowskill, wrote on Facebook: "Rest in peace my wonderful niece never thought I would ever be writing this but you was and still are loved by so many. I'll be there for your dad and mum all the way. Fly high and I hope my mum was there to guide you every step of the way up there."

Sir Kevin Barron, MP for Rother Valley, added: "I am incredibly sad to hear about the discovery of a teenage girl's body in Dinnington this morning. I would like to send my condolences to the family and friends of this young girl. It is important that we now allow the police time to investigate this incident."

A JustGiving page has so far raised more than £4,000 for the teenager's funeral.