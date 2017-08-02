Manchester City have confirmed that Douglas Luiz, Aleix Garcia and Marlos Moreno completed a loan move to Girona on 1 August.

Luiz came up through the ranks of Brazilian club Vasco da Gama's youth system, before being promoted to their first team in 2016. His impressive display in the 2016/17 campaign saw him leave Vasco da Gama and secure a switch to the Etihad this summer.

The 19-year-old will not be included in Pep Guardiola's plans at City for the 2017/18 campaign as he has completed a one-year loan move to the newly promoted La Liga outfit. The teenager will kickstart his career in Europe with Girona and has already joined his new teammates.

A statement on City's official website read: "Douglas Luiz has joined Girona on a one-year loan deal."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain believes a loan move to Girona will be vital for Luiz's development.

"Girona will give Douglas the perfect opportunity to develop at the top level of the European game. We're all excited about seeing him develop in La Liga, and send our best wishes to him for the coming season," Begiristain told City's official website.

Luiz will join Garcia and Moreno at Girona as the latter two have also completed a season-long loan move to the Spanish club. The former Villarreal midfielder made a switch to City in 2015, while the Colombian forward moved to England from Atletico Nacional.

Moreno spent the last season on loan with Deportivo La Coruna and it will be his second successive loan spell in the La Liga. Garcia is aware of the conditions in Spain as the Ulldecona-born midfielder played for Villarreal in the past.