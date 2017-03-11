Antoine Griezmann has been regularly linked with a summer move to Manchester United in recent months, with a number of reports suggesting that it is likely to happen.

Jose Mourinho has been urged to add the French striker to his squad owing to their struggles to score goals on a consistent basis this season. The Red Devils have one of the lowest shot conversion rate in the Premier League and Griezmann's potency in front of goal will be a welcome addition.

The Atletico Madrid forward has continued his goal scoring form from last season and has already notched up 20 goals and assisted a further 10 in all competitions. The France international has a €100m (£85.5m) release clause in his contract and according to the Guardian, the Old Trafford club are closing in on a move to land the forward.

The 25-year-old has dismissed recent speculation regarding him having already agreed a move, and revealed that he sees "no reason to leave the Spanish capital club". The forward had earlier raised doubts about moving to England owing to concerns about his life off the field and the bad weather.

"I always get the same questions about my future and it is getting a bit tiresome. Like I always say, I am very happy here at Atletico and in Madrid," Griezmann told La1, as quoted by the Mirror.

"The weather is great, my team-mates are some of the best you can have and I am working with a great coach. So I am feeling very well here. I see no reason why I would want to leave," he explained.

Diego Simeone will enter the final of his contract with the club at the end of this season, and the Argentine has been linked with a move away. The 46-year-old manager has been linked with the potential opening at Arsenal, if Arsene Wenger decides to end his reign at north London, but Griezmann believes 'El Cholo' as he is known will continue at the Vicente Calderon beyond this campaign.

"He's very happy here and he feels the team has a lot more to give. He also wants us to go far in the Champions League and in La Liga so I am sure he'll continue," the French forward added.