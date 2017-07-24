Manchester United have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of Renato Sanches with Carlo Ancelotti conceding that the Portugal international could leave Bayern Munich before the end of the transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during last summer's transfer window after a breakout campaign with Benfica in his homeland.

Bayern finally secured his services but reports in recent days have claimed that United could revive their interest in the player after he failed to make the impact expected during his debut campaign at the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted last week that the German giants could negotiate his departure either on loan or on a permanent deal if any club pays around €48m (£43m, $56m) for his signature.

"He won't get enough minutes at Bayern, so we're willing to negotiate a loan deal and maybe beyond that," Rummenigge said, as quoted by Four Four Two. "I'm not the coach, but I think Renato needs regular football. I can confirm Milan's interest, but talks didn't progress last week."

"If a club is interested in a Bayern player, they must be ready to deal with significant economic figures and I don't feel that Milan are ready to meet our demands. We'll say that it wouldn't be bad if a €48m offer came in for him..."

AC Milan have also been linked with his services but on Sunday, The Sun reported that Manchester United are closing in on a deal to bring him to Old Trafford on loan.

Ancelotti has now failed to diminish those reports after admitting that the youngster could leave Bayern during the current transfer window.

"At this time, he's training with us. We have to make a decision. A move could be a possibility but there is also a chance he could stay with us for the season," the Bayern boss said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

United have already signed Victor Lindelöf and Romelu Lukaku this summer but are yet to bolster the middle of the park ahead of the new season. In this sense, recent reports have also claimed that Arturo Vidal could also be an option for the Premier League giants amid complications in attempts to sign Chelsea's Nemanja Matic and Tottenham's Eric Dier.

However, Ancelotti said: "Vidal is our player, I have a lot of confidence," he said. "I know there are rumours and we're used to rumours. He'll stay with us 100 per cent - I'm confident about that."