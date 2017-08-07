Manchester United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker with his agent stating that the 22-year-old is looking for a new challenge to kick-start his career.

The youngster gave a good account of himself when the two sides met in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, a tournament that the Red Devils went on to win. They managed to force extra-time at Old Trafford, but were eventually sunk by a Marcus Rashford winner in a game notable for the long-term knee injuries suffered by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo.

However, the midfielder caught the eye of manager Jose Mourinho, as well as the interest of the likes of AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. His agent Christophe Henrotay recently confirmed that there has been contact from PSG but insists that a deal with a club will be difficult at this time given that Anderlecht do not want to sell.

Henrotay recently told Foot Mercato, as quoted by the Sun: "Anderlecht want to keep him but the kid wants a new challenge. We'll see if we can find an agreement with the club, but that seems difficult."

Dendoncker appeared 56 times in all competitions last campaign for Rene Weiler's men, netting six times in the process. He was an integral part of their team as Anderlecht claimed the title yet again, which has led their sporting manager Herman Van Holsbeeck to concede that they would like to keep him for at least another season but would not be able to reject a lucrative offer, if it comes their way.

"We want to cherish him, but if a club is willing to pay between €25m and €35m, we have a problem," Van Holsbeeck said of Dendoncker. "Against Manchester United, he has shown twice that he has the potential to play at a top European club.

"We are lucky that the Champions League will not start until September, otherwise we'd have certainly lost him. We would like to see Leander here another year, to work together for a transfer next summer. Just as we did with Tielemans."