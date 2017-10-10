Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho travelled to Austria last week to cast his eye over Serbia youngster Mijat Gacinovic, as his search for a new creative midfielder continues.

Interest was piqued when Mourinho was spotted watching Serbia's 3-2 loss to Austria at the Ernst Happel Stadion on Friday (6 October) night, with nobody sure why the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss was in attendance.

There were suggestions that the Portuguese was running the rule over Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba and Lazio's Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, but those claims were quickly rubbished; the pair weren't included in their respective countries' squads.

Instead of the talented, aforementioned duo Mourinho, was scouting 22-year-old Gacinovic, according to the Mirror, but he may face competition from Bayern if he decides to try and lure the young Serb away from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have kept tabs on Gacinovic since he joined Frankfurt two seasons ago and apparently sent one of their scouts to Austria in order to watch over the well-round attacker, who is widely regarded as one of the hottest young talents in Germany's top-flight.

United could also face competition from a domestic rival for Gacinovic, who has scored in three matches for his country since making his debut in March. Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the Frankfurt star and are believed to have sent scouts to watch him in recent months.

Manchester United's attacking prowess has been widely lauded this season, but Mourinho still seems keen to bring in another creative midfielder, having missed out in Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic during the summer.

The Croatia international was one of Mourinho's top targets during the last window, but United refused to meet Inter's lofty asking price and have since seen the former Borussia Dortmund star sign a new deal at the San Siro.

Mourinho may already be plotting United's January business, but any prospective additions are the least of his worries, with a huge clash against arch-rivals Liverpool on the horizon. The Red Devils will be without influential midfielder Marouane Fellaini for the clash against Jurgen Klopp's side but are expecting in-form Romelu Lukaku and Phil Jones to shake off their respective knocks ahead of their visit to Anfield on Saturday.