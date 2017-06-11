Manchester United are edging closer towards completing a deal for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after agreeing a fee with Benfica forVictor Lindelof.

Lindelof will become United's first summer signing after the English club agreed a fee with Benfica for the Swedish international. The centre-back will travel to Manchester to complete his medical after his national side's international friendly against Norway.

According to the Independent, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms "very quickly" with the Spanish international. It is now between the two clubs to agree a fee. The Champions League and the La Liga winners are asking for a fee of £78m ($99.5m) to part ways with the striker.

However, United believe that Real will reduce their asking price and a fee of a £60m ($76.5m) would be sufficient to convince them to sanction the sale of the player. Morata has worked under Jose Mourinho at the Spanish capital club as the latter gave the striker his debut at the club.

The 24-year-old former Juventus man is eager to work under the Portuguese tactician once again and is keen on completing the switch to Old Trafford. The Europa League winners have already released Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Swedish striker continues his recovery from a knee injury that will keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the calendar year.

In addition to this, Wayne Rooney is likely to be heading towards a summer exit. Mourinho wants to bring in two strikers in the summer and has set his sights on Torino star Andrea Belotti. The striker has a €100m (£84m) release clause in his contract for clubs outside Italy.

The same report suggests that a bid of £70m ($89.2m) has been placed for the Torino striker. After managing to agree terms with Morata, United remain hopeful that a deal for Belotti could be secured in the next two weeks.

Apart from the two strikers, Mourinho is keen on adding two new faces to the Red Devils squad. AS Monaco's Fabinho and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic are expected to join the trio.

The Independent claims there has been progress in United's effort to land Fabinho. However, with Perisic, Mourinho's side are still £15m ($19.1m) short of Inter's valuation of £50m ($63.7m) for the 28-year-old Croatian international.