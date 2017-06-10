Manchester United have entered the race to sign Sporting forward Gelson Martins, with Jose Mourinho reportedly a keen follower of the 22-year-old. The youngster is known for his versatility and has scored six goals in the Portuguese league this season, while also contributing with 14 assists, the most in the division.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo reports that United are willing to thwart Liverpool in the race for the player, with Jurgen Klopp keen on linking up the player with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana at Anfield. The Sun writes that the player has a £52m ($66m) release clause in his contract, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also following the player on a regular basis.

His main asset has been his versatility, capable of playing on the right or behind the striker, always involving himself in the play with important goals or passes to open up the opposition defence. He put in a brilliant show last September in the Champions League against Real, the eventual winners of the tournament, where he came out with a host of plaudits, despite finishing on the losing side.

United have been closely following the Portuguese league this summer and are close to completing a deal for Victor Lindelof from Benfica, who is set to arrive at Old Trafford for a medical next week. The Red Devils have been actively looking for a forward thinking player this season to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been released by the club following a knee injury which should see him out for the entirety of this year.

Alvaro Morata is reportedly close on a move to United, while Andrea Belotti has also been linked with a transfer to alleviate their goalscoring woes. The Portuguese manager has already given Ed Woodward his requirements for next season and the club are working rapidly to close negotiations as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid forward, Antoine Griezmann has turned down a move out of Spain this summer, citing Atletico's transfer ban.