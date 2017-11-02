Manchester United are contemplating recalling Andreas Pereira from his season-long loan spell at Valencia should he continue making regular starts for Los Che before the New Year.

The 21-year-old has joined the La Liga side for the duration of the 2017-18 season and has made nine appearances in all competitions, four of which have come from the start.

Pereira has contributed one goal and two assists during that period for Marcelino's side, who are second in the table – just four points behind early leaders Barcelona.

But with United having a clause in place to recall Pereira in the middle of the season, the club have sounded out the Brazil youth international ahead of a possible return, according to Plaza Deportiva.

Reports suggest United have told Pereira a return to Old Trafford could be considered if he continues to make regular starts for Valencia between now and the end of the year.

The form of Gonçalo Guedes and Carlos Soler, who has himself been linked with a move to the 20-time English champions, has restricted Pereira to fleeting appearances this season.

Marcelino has deployed Pereira mainly on the left wing but should he return to United for the second half of the season it is likely his opportunities would come in midfield, where the club are suffering an injury crisis.

Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini are all currently unavailable, a plight that forced Mourinho to give 20-year-old Scott McTominay a full Champions League debut in the win over Benfica.

Mourinho has made no secret of his anger over Pereira's decision to spend a second season in a row away from United, having spent the 2016-17 campaign at Granada.

The two-time Champions League winner claimed the ex-PSV Eindhoven youngster was "not ready to fight for something difficult" but confirmed that a clause to recall him would become active on 1 January.

Speaking in September, Pereira was unperturbed by Mourinho's criticism but pledged to stay with Valencia for the duration of his loan agreement. He told Marca: "I want to be here and help the team all year, but I do not know what United wants in the future. I want to contribute the best and do the best all year at Valencia."