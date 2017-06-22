Manchester United have reportedly made a €70m (£62m, $78m) bid for Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos, according to reports in Brazil.

Jose Mourinho has already added Victor Lindelof to his defensive options this summer, signing the 22-year-old from Benfica in a deal reportedly worth £31m. The Sweden international is expected to partner Eric Bailly at the heart of United's defence next term, but with Mourinho bringing the futures of both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones into question during what were difficult campaigns for the England internationals last season, United may not be done revamping their options at the back.

23-year-old centre-half Marquinhos could be new option. Globo Esporte reports the Brazil international, who joined the French giants for a reported fee of €31m from Roma in 2013, has been the subject of "three recent concrete proposals".

The largest, worth €70m, has reportedly come from Old Trafford. Barcelona, who have tried to sign the defender on several occasions, have made an offer between €40m and €45m – a bid similar to those PSG rejected in the past.

Juventus have also made an unspecified bid for the defender, one that trumps Barcelona's but falls short of United's.

The publication also reports that interest from Real Madrid has emerged in recent days. Real are yet to launch a bid for the 23-year-old, but have "sent representatives to talk to the people close to him" to sound out the possibility of a move.

But while Marquinhos has offers from the Premier League and La Liga, Globo Esporte add sources close to the player have told them the player's preferred option is to remain at PSG ahead of Brazil's 2018 World Cup campaign.

The report from Globo Esporte doesn't specify when exactly United's bid for Marquinhos was launched this summer, suggesting it may have been made before the club wrapped up a deal for Lindelof.