Axel Tuanzebe has been ruled out for Manchester United's third round Carabao Cup clash against Burton Albion with a back injury, and the teenage defender remains hopeful the injury does not keep him out of action for a long time.

The 19-year-old, who came up through the ranks of the Red Devils' academy, was part of United's pre-season squad trip to the United States. However, he has not featured for Jose Mourinho's side this season.

"I've been struggling with my back, but the rehab's going well and, behind the scenes, everyone is doing a good job," Tuanzebe told United's official website.

United are already without the services of Paul Pogba after the France international limped off in his side's 3-0 Champions League win over Basel. The midfielder will join Tuanzebe and long-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo in the injury list.

Mourinho has also confirmed that goalkeeper David de Gea, defenders Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly along with summer signing Nemanja Matic will be rested for the clash against Burton on 20 September.

"I gave two days off only to four players. Apart from that, everybody is selected. Do you want to know which four? De Gea, Valencia, Matic and Bailly," Mourinho explained.

United won the competition last season after defeating Southampton 3-2 in the final. It was Mourinho's first major silverware with the 20-time English champions. This term has already seen last season's finalists and Liverpool, along with Newcastle United and Stoke City among the list of Premier League clubs getting knocked out of the competition.

The Portuguese tactician has stressed that he will not take the Carabao Cup lightly and has warned his players that United could be out of the competition if they fail to take the "game seriously".

"We don't have 30 players, we have what we have, and a couple of injuries right now with Paul Pogba and Axel Tuanzebe. So we need some of the players that played on Sunday to play and we need some to be on the bench," United manager stressed.

"We need to be with a strong team. I know the quality of the Championship and I know, if we don't take the game seriously, we are going to lose."