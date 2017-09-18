Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed recent reports suggesting that Paul Pogba could be out of action for 12 weeks.

The France international picked up a hamstring injury in his side's 3-0 victory over FC Basel in the first Champions League fixture of the season. After the European tie, the Portuguese tactician confirmed the Red Devils will be without the midfielder for a "few weeks".

Mourinho saw his side register a 4-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford on 17 September. In his pre-match press conference, the United manager said he was not sure how long he will be without Pogba.

Reports on Sunday suggested that United's club-record signing will be on the sidelines for the next three months. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager has rubbished the speculation after confirming that no one at the club is aware of the full extent of the injury.

"I don't know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days, honestly. Any comment or any new rumour is totally wrong because we don't know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days," Mourinho explained, as quoted by United's official website.

"The player was diagnosed initially after the match because of the conditions of the muscle and the bleeding. The decision was one more week to wait to see really clearly in the scans, that I mentioned, of the injury.

"Nobody in this club spoke about 12 days or 12 weeks. Not at all. In the hamstring, it's a normal procedure and we wait a few more days. So it's completely nonsense information."

Mourinho fielded Marouane Fellaini alongside Nemanja Matic in the central midfield position against Ronald Koeman's side. Later on in the game, the United boss introduced Ander Herrera as the Red Devils clinched a comfortable win over Everton.