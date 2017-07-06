Manchester United are considering a bid for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl with their top targets Nemanja Matic and Eric Dier yet to make a commitment over a transfer.

The Daily Mail reports that United are desperate for a holding midfielder but may have to wait until January or next summer to complete a deal for Weigl. The midfielder is currently out with a broken ankle and is expected to be out until September, which will rule him out for a switch. The Germany international has garnered a reputation as one of the most promising holding midfielders in Europe.

Manchester City and Barcelona are also keen on the 21-year-old but their interest has cooled following the injury, allowing the Red Devils a free run on the midfield prospect. The holding midfielder has made 44 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund, scoring one goal in the process.

However, any deal hinges on United's ability to land their top targets, with Tottenham Hotspur unwilling to part with Dier, who has lost his favoured midfield spot after Mauricio Pochettino's change to a back three. The 23-year-old is currently behind the pairing of Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele but has made 43 appearances in all competitions, mostly as a third centre-back.

The Red Devils have since made a move for Nemanja Matic but any deal for the midfielder will depend on Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's success in signing AS Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko. The 22-year-old France international is expected to complete his £35m ($44.6m) move to the west London club allowing Matic to reunite with the former Blues manager Jose Mourinho, under whom he won the title in 2014/15.

United have completed only one signing thus far this season in the form of centre-back Victor Lindelof but have a host of other names on their agenda. They are closing in on a deal for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata with a deal likely to be completed before they start their pre-season this weekend.