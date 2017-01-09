Manchester United are considering a move to sign AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in the January transfer window. The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in Europe.

According to Scottish Daily Record, the Ligue 1 outfit were not willing to let their player leave half way through the season. However, Monaco have reconsidered their position and are willing to sanction the sale of the player.

Jose Mourinho has identified the France Under-21 international as the player he needs at the centre of the park as he continues to rebuild his squad to compete with the top clubs, both in England and Europe.

The Red Devils are not the only club interested in signing Bakayoko. Their local rivals Manchester City and Premier League leaders Chelsea are also in the race for his signature. Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte are admirers of the midfielder.

Monaco value Bakayoko at a minimum of €25m (£21.5m, $26.3m), who has helped his side sit second in the Ligue 1 table and also reach the last 16 of the Champions League. They take on Guardiola's City in the knockout stage of Europe's elite club competition.

United have the services of Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin. The latter has already informed the Portuguese tactician about his decision to leave Old Trafford.

The former Southampton midfielder is edging closer towards a United exit, while the World Cup winner with Germany has decided against leaving the 20-time English champions in January. Carrick and Herrera are the two first choice midfielders, with the former in the twilight of his career.

Bakayoko's agent Michel Boli confirmed United's willingness to sign the midfielder last October. However, they are not the only side in the race as he revealed interest from other clubs.

"Juventus saw him play three times this summer. There's also interest from Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City," The Sun quoted Boli as saying.