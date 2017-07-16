Manchester United are now reported to be willing to include Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian in a possible deal for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic.

The Red Devils have been in pursuit of the Croatian winger throughout the summer with Inter's valuation of their player being £48m ($62.8m).

The Serie A side had also recently asked for Anthony Martial in exchange for Perisic, but according to The Mirror, manager Jose Mourinho has rejected the offer and is willing to allow Smalling and Darmian to be exchanged instead.

Smalling has been with the club since signing in 2010 and quickly became a key player, standing in as captain during the absence of former skipper Wayne Rooney.

However, the 27-year-old's form was inconsistent for much of the 2016/17 season marked by poor performances and injuries.

Having featured in just 18 league games last season, Smalling could now possibly be further down the pecking order following the signing of Victor Lindelof.

As for Darmian, the Italian defender joined United just two years ago from Torino and has operated as a full-back on both flanks as well as a central defender.

The former Milan player could be of interest to Inter manager, Luciano Spalletti who has been in the market for a right-back, having been linked with a move for Real Madrid's Danilo earlier this summer.

Inter have tried to keep hold of Perisic this summer as earlier reports claimed they were ready to offer him a new deal that will see his annual wages rise from €3m (£2.6m, $3.4m) to €4m (£3.5m, $4.5m).

However, the Croatia international, who is said to be Mourinho's current key target, is set to reject the offer as he is reportedly intent on joining United.

United are hopeful of wrapping up negotiations before Inter fly out on Tuesday (18 July) for their Far East pre-season tour.