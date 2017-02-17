Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann or Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to help Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede moved to Old Trafford as a free agent last summer and has been in fine form for the Red Devils.

Ibrahimovic scored his first hat-trick for the 20-time English champions in their 3-0 Europa League round of 32 clash against Saint-Etienne. He has already scored 23 goals in all competitions and is the only player to have scored 10 or more goals for United this season.

The former Red Devils star believes United need to strengthen in three areas in the summer and has advised Mourinho to bring in a central midfielder, a centre-back and sign either Griezmann or Aguero.

"They're only a couple of players away. I would bring in a controlling midfield player. A centre-forward to help Ibrahimovic. Griezmann - or Aguero wouldn't be bad!" Scholes told the Daily Mail.

"We'll have to see defensively when they play Tottenham, City, Chelsea and Arsenal. That will determine whether he needs a centre-half. Right back, left-back not a problem. Goalkeeper not a problem, unless Real Madrid want him (David de Gea)."

Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to United after the end of the summer transfer window. However, the France international has claimed that he has "doubts" over a potential move to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Aguero admitted that he will take a decision on his future after the end of the current campaign. The Argentine international was forced to settle for a place on the bench as the Catalan manager fielded new arrival Gabriel Jesus to lead his side's attack.

The Brazilian suffered an injury in his side's latest win over AFC Bournemouth and he could be out of action for two to three months. Aguero was recalled to lead City's attack against Eddie Howe's side and he is likely to feature until Jesus returns from injury.

Scholes wants Mourinho to make an approach for Aguero as he believes the City star or Griezmann could be an ideal addition at United.