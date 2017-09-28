Krepin Diatta has admitted that it will be a "dream come true" to join Manchester United after the Red Devils ramped up their interest in signing the Sarpsborg midfielder.

The player's agent Youssoupha Fall confirmed that he had spoken to scouts from the Premier League side on more than one occasion once after the Under-20 World Cup and also during the Norwegian club's ongoing league campaign.

"I've spoken to Manchester United's scouts twice," Fall said, as quoted by the Sun.

"First under the Under-20 World Cup, and again after the (league) game against Brann," the Senagalese midfielder's agent added.

According to the Sun, Jose Mourinho has been tracking the midfielder's progress for the last 18 months, but have increased their interest as they are keen to bring him to England. They are said to have scouted him more recently during Sarpsborg's win over Odd.

The Senegal U20 international was unaware of United's presence during Sarpsborg's games, but was delighted to be informed of their interest in signing him. Diatta confirmed that he would love to move to Old Trafford but admitted that he was happy at Sarpsborg.

"I didn't know they scouted me today, but to join them would be a dream come true," Diatta said, when informed about United's interest.

"I think I'm good enough, but I play for Sarpsborg and love this club. We'll see what happens in the future," the Senegal midfielder added.

The Red Devils have been active in terms of bolstering their youth-team squads and they showed it earlier this month when they moved first to take around 15 players on trial following Huddersfield Town's decision to close their academy.

United have made a number of recruitments over the last year, with Mourinho focusing on strengthening not only the first-team but also the youth setup alongside academy chief Nicky Butt.