Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly set his sights on completing two signings in the January transfer window.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese tactician is keen on strengthening his side's attack by bringing in a new winger and also to give himself more options in the centre of the pitch.

For the wide position, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager has identified Bordeaux forward Malcom. The 20-year-old Brazilian has impressed with his performance for the French side with seven goals. He also registered four assists in 18 league appearances.

The stats are impressive for a side who are 15th in the Ligue 1 table and have collectively scored 22 goals in 19 matches. Malcom has been directly involved in Bordeaux's 50% of the goals scored in the league this campaign.

Mourinho wanted the 20-time champions of England to bring Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic in the summer. However, United's failure to agree a fee with the Serie A outfit for the Croatian international resulted in the winger continuing at San Siro.

Another report from Manchester Evening News earlier reported that the Red Devils boss wanted to bring in a "magician" forward in the midseason transfer window. Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale have been looked as the options.

However, the France international is likely to be heading to Barcelona after the end of the season. Bale, meanwhile, is likely to continue at the Spanish capital club, despite United's interest in the Welshman.

Malcom looks like a more realistic target to get and the Daily Mail reports Bordeuax have slapped a £30m ($40m) price tag on the Brazilian. The French club's president Stephane Martin has confirmed Bordeuax are not willing to sell Malcom in January, but reports suggests an offer around the above-mentioned price should convince them to sanction his sale.

"He will not leave this winter. What if we go an immediate loan deal back? I don't see that being in the interests of the club to do that. We have not spoken about it and it is not something we are working on," Martin told L'Equipe.

Mourinho is also interested in bringing in a central midfielder, despite signing Nemanja Matic from Chelsea in the summer. He has the likes of Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Scott McTominay, along with the Serbian as the first choice midfielders in the squad.

Fellaini has over six months left on his contract and has decided against signing a new deal. In addition to this, he has struggled with knee injuries since the international break in October. Carrick, on the other hand, has featured only once in all competitions this term.

It should be seen whether United will be able to complete the two signings in January. A failure to secure these two players will see them strengthen their midfield and wide position in the next summer transfer window.