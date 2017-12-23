Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a shock bid in signing Manchester United target and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian international has emerged as of the top midfielders in the Serie A this season. His fine display for the Italian outfit has seen him attract interest from several clubs across Europe. The Red Devils are believed to be keen on securing his services.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the Ligue 1 outfit are planning to make an offer of around €170m (£150.9m, $201.6m) for Milinkovic-Savic. PSG are interested in the 22-year-old and are keen on bringing him to Parc des Princes, likely to be in the summer.

The report claims the information comes from Rome and not from Paris. United manager Jose Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes will negotiate the deal in order to help PSG in bringing the star midfielder to the club.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito is aware that Milinkovic-Savic has been closely watched by United's local rivals Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's former club Barcelona and Serie A winners Juventus.

The report claims Italian club's sporting director Igli Tare has urged not to put Milinkovic-Savic on sale in the January transfer market. Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is keen on retaining the midfielder as he believes the Serbian has the potential to become even better that United's Paul Pogba.

"He's 22-years-old and he's doing well, so it's normal he'll attract interest. I talk to him often though, he's happy here. He's happy at Lazio, and he knows if teams like that want him then it's down to Lazio," Inzaghi explained, as quoted by Football Italia.

"I'm happy when there's interest in our players, it means we're doing well, but right now he's very happy at Lazio. Last year he signed a long new contract with us.

"We're talking about a very young player who has both quality and physicality, whereas often players are deficient in one of those areas.

"So Milinkovic is highly regarded, and I hope he can become even better than Pogba, who is definitely one of the best."

The player stressed that he does not care who comes to watch him, when asked about United's interest. He said, "I play for Lazio and I am happy here. These are two important goals, but I play for Lazio and I don't care who comes to watch me."

Milinkovic-Savic physical traits and style of play has seen him being dubbed a "new Pogba." Lotito and Tare believe they can build a team around the midfielder and are keen on keeping him at Stadio Olimpico at least until 2019.

Lazio will struggle to retain him, especially when there is a bid of around €170m for his services, With PSG, United, City, Barcelona and Juventus keen on securing his services, he could be a linked with a host of clubs in the summer transfer window.