Manchester United have turned their attention towards Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti as Jose Mourinho's quest to sign a midfielder continues.

The Portuguese manager has made signing a midfielder a priority following the addition of a defender and a forward — Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku respectively. The Red Devils boss is looking for a deep lying midfield player and has been linked with a number of players thus far.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier was Mourinho's primary target this summer, but the north London club have curbed United's advances despite the 20-time English champions being ready to offer them £60m ($78.1m) for the midfielder's services. Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear to the Spurs hierarchy that the England international cannot be sold as he is a major part of the manager's plans for next season.

Nemanja Matic is also on the shortlist of players on Mourinho's radar, but it is unknown if Chelsea will authorise a move that will strengthen their direct rivals. The Serbian midfielder is keen to leave Stamford Bridge, and apart from United, he has also courted interest from Italian giants Juventus.

According to Italian publication Tutto Mercato Web, the Red Devils have now turned their attention to Verratti, who has been a major target for Barcelona this summer. PSG are reluctant to allow one of their key players to leave, but United are one of the only clubs that can match the Ligue 1 club's valuation and satisfy the player's wage demands as well.

Barcelona and PSG have confirmed that Verratti is keen on a move to the Camp Nou this summer, but his current employers are adamant that he will not be allowed to leave. However, the report claims that the Premier League giants have made initial contact with the Italy international and his representatives as Mourinho widens his search for a midfielder. If United are keen on signing him they will have to meet the French club's valuation, which is over €100m as revealed by director of football Patrick Kluivert.