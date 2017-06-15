Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has confirmed that the La Liga side are interested in securing the services of Adnan Januzaj from Manchester United ahead of next season. Meanwhile, the club chief also confirmed they are also in advanced negotiations with Real Madrid over the signing of promising centre-back Diego Llorente.

Earlier this week, Marca reported that Real Sociedad had stepped up negotiations to complete the signing of Januzaj having monitored the development of the Belgium playmaker since David Moyes' days at the Basque club.

The Spanish publication claimed United were ready to sanction his departure for around €10m (£8.8m, $11.1m) after the 22-year-old failed to convince Mourinho he was deserving of a place in his first-team after a poor loan spell at Sunderland.

Aperribay has now confirmed that Real Sociedad do want Januzaj, but the president denied negotiations over his signing are already on track.

He did suggest however that United are yet to decide whether they want to part ways with the offensive midfielder, adding that Real could face stiff competition from other clubs if he finally becomes available.

"It's true that we are interested [in Januzaj] but we are not in talks with Manchester or with him," Aperribay said during a press conference as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "We are waiting for the decision of Manchester United and then we will act. There are more teams interested in him and his signing won't be easy."

Meanwhile on Wednesday, it emerged that Alvaro Morata's agent Juanma Lopez had visited the Santiago Bernabeu amid strong speculation linking the Real Madrid striker with a move to Old Trafford.

However, reports later revealed that Lopez actually met Real Madrid officials to discuss the sale of Llorente to Real Sociedad, as he also represents the Spanish centre-back.

The 23-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Malaga from Los Blancos and different reports in Spain are suggesting that he is now set to join the Basque side in a deal worth around €8m.

Aperribay has now confirmed that his signing could be complete in a matter of days.

"We met with Real Madrid yesterday (on Wednesday 14 June) and the [negotiations over] his signing are advancing properly," Aperribay said when asked about the potential signing of the Real Madrid academy product. "We have to wait but it is going well. We are talking with his agents and with Real Madrid and we will see if we can finalised [the deal] in the coming days."