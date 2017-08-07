Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has joined Championship outfit Leeds United on a season-long loan after rejecting the opportunity to further his development with Dutch giants Ajax.

Borthwick-Jackson spent a portion of last season on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers but did not exactly impress in the Midlands, making only seven appearances for the side now heavily associated with 'super agent' Jorge Mendes.

Despite his troubles at Molineux the young left-back is still highly regarded by Manchester United and has featured 14 times for the Red Devils since making his debut against Bournemouth in November 2015.

The England youth international was in the stands to watch Leeds start their season with a 3-2 victory away at Bolton Wanderers on Sunday (6 August) and will be able to provide cover at left-back and centre-back for new manager Thomas Christiansen, who has seen 11 fresh faces arrive at Elland Road this summer.

Ajax were believed to be in the running to sign Borthwick-Jackson on a temporary basis and had held talks with the young Manchester United star's representatives, according to ESPN.

But the 20-year-old snubbed the advances from Marcel Keizer's men and believes it would be more beneficial to play regularly in the Championship, something he failed to do during his time with Wolves.

Borthwick-Jackson is not the only academy star to have gone on loan to the Championship this season; goalkeeper Sam Johnstone signed for promotion contenders Aston Villa on a season-long loan and made his competitive debut during the Villans' 1-1 draw with Hull City on Saturday.

Johnstone and Borthwick-Jackson are two of five Manchester United youngsters to be loaned out this season - Regan Poole, Devonte Redmond and Dean Henderson have joined Northampton, Scunthorpe United and Shrewsbury Town respectively - and manager Jose Mourinho is poised to send out another burgeoning talent in the form of Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who looks set to join Crystal Palace on loan.

United are currently clearing the decks ahead of the new campaign, but Mourinho is still hoping to sign one more player before the end of the transfer window. The Red Devils' pursuit of Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic has been well publicised during the summer but Inter boss Luciano Spalletti stated last week that talk of the €53m-rated (£48m) Croatia international leaving the San Siro has "finished."