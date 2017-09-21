Scott McTominay is hoping to emulate Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard at Manchester United as the midfielder believes the latter two were late developers at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old came up through the ranks of the Red Devils' youth system. He was handed his first-team debut by Jose Mourinho at the end of the 2016/17 season and was also included in the pre-season squad for the trip to the United States.

Lingard became a first-team regular during Louis van Gaal's reign, while the Dutchman also handed Marcus Rashford his first-team debut for United in February 2016. The latter has been a sensation for the 20-time English champions and the 19-year-old forward is a key player under Mourinho at United.

McTominay is aware that he is nowhere close to the finished product. The midfielder remains hopeful of achieving his dream of playing regular football for the club by replicating Rashford and Lingard at United.

"Marcus and Jesse are such role models to me because they were late developers like I am. Not everybody is born at 16 years old ready to go straight into the Premier League and they're physically ready," McTominay was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"At 16 years old, I was like a really young boy and it takes time for boys to blossom and that is why this club was so patient with me. Not every single boy is physically capable of going and playing in the Premier League at such a young age.

"Michael Keane is another one, a brilliant example, who is doing so well now. He was struggling when he was 18. He was growing, he was changing. You can't tell anything in football until it is done.

"I still personally think I've got a long way to go with my physique, I am still quite slim. I am not the finished article physically. Nowhere near. But you just have to keep working hard every day and hopefully improve on all that and see how it goes."

McTominay replaced Rashford in the second half in United's 4-1 victory over Burton Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on 20 September. It was his first appearance for the Red Devils this term and Mourinho has already predicted a bright future for the midfielder at United.