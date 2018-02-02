Is it Margot Robbie or is it Jaime Pressly? Hollywood fans are a little confused about the uncanny similarity between the two actresses, who recently caught up during the I, Tonya afterparty and posed for pictures. And these photos are currently making the rounds on Twitter.

While 27-year-old Robbie, hailing from Australia, shot to fame with her Hollywood role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf Of Wall Street, 40-year-old Pressly has been around the block for quite some time now.

In fact, Pressly is best known for her role as Joy Turner in the sitcom My Name Is Earl. Besides the NBC show, the American actress has also made appearances in films such as Poison Ivy: The New Seduction, Joe Dirt, DOA: Dead or Alive and the CBS sitcom Mom.

Despite the 13-year age difference between the two stars, their resemblance has become a talking point on social media. So much so that Twitter users have even contributed to viral threads, with many claiming that Robbie and Pressly might as well be "twins".

"Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly are not the same person and how did I not know this? Are we sure?" a stunned user tweeted, while another went on to share pictures from the recent I, Tonya screening, pointing out the similarities between the two women. "Margot Robbie & Jaime Pressly meeting for the first time is giving me Annie James and Hallie Parker meeting at camp Walden," the fan shared.

"Ya'll ever notice Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie are the same person?" chimed in someone else.

Another social media user wrote, "Oh my god! It just hit me that Margot Robbie is young Jaime Pressly. I feel like my eyes have been opened to the Hotness Matrix."

"I am convinced that Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie are twins because I constantly get them confused in movies and television," tweeted another fan.

While someone else shared, "Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly look so much alike that I really thought for the longest time that Margot Robbie was in 'My Name Is Earl'."

Robbie has been in the news of late thanks to her biopic about the disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding. And with the awards season looming, the movie has secured the Australian star a nomination in the upcoming Oscars.