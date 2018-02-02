While Charlie Puth is not holding back when it comes to spilling the tea on hush hush romance with his We Don't Talk Anymore co-singer, Selena Gomez doesn't seem to be all that excited. In fact, a report claimed that the songstress is pretty frustrated as Puth's admission means she will now have to publicly address the dating rumours.

"Selena wishes Charlie would have kept his mouth shut about what they had because she is definitely interested in keeping that kind of stuff and her dating life as much under wraps as possible," a source told Hollywood Life dishing on the Wolves hitmaker's response to the secret relationship.

Considering that Gomez has been avoiding talking about her private life of late, the source suggested that the 25-year-old singer would have liked to keep whatever she had with Puth under the radar as well.

"Now, she will definitely have to respond down the line, and it's just frustrating when people add their dirty laundry to a situation," the website source said adding, "She's learned from the first time dating Justin and The Weeknd that less is more, which explains her relationship with Justin now being much more under the radar."

This comes after the One Call Away singer went all candid and talked about the time he enjoyed a "very short-lived" yet "very impactful" romance with the one – who fans believe to be none other than Gomez.

"I don't kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there's something else going on behind the scenes. And that's what was happening. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up," the 26-year-old singer told Billboard magazine.

Puth's admission shouldn't come as a total surprise to fans as back in early 2016, rumour mills were abuzz with talks of the singer going around with Gomez. The Attention hitmaker, however, confessed that he has no qualms about professionally teaming up with the pop star despite the history between them.

"[Gomez] evoked such good emotion on that song, it was a pleasure working with her. That's why I'm always happy to sing it, even though it came from a dark point in my life," added Puth.