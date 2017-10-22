Mariah Carey, The Without You singer, on Saturday (21 October) took to social media to thank her fans for showering support for her latest song The Star, which released on 20 October and features in the animated movie with the same name.

The songstress has shared a clip, wherein she lets her fans know how valued their response to her music is for her.

"Hey you guys! I just wanna say thank you so much for all the kind words about my new song The Star," the 46-year-old gushed as one of her pups played nearby, HollywoodLife reports. "First of all, I'm sending all my love and all my energy your way and...can't wait to for Christmas."

Carey has also shared a short clip from the animated movie on her Instagram account.

"Get in the holiday spirit with my new song #TheStar from @TheStarMovie soundtrack! Listen to it today: link in bio!" she wrote next to the short video.

She previously shared a poster of the movie with the caption: "Surprise! My new Christmas song THE STAR is out now! #TheStarMovie "

Carey's acknowledement of the support of her fans comes after her ex James Packer, 50, revealed his relationship with the singer "was a mistake for her and a mistake for me".

"I was at a low point in my personal life" he told Weekend Australia. "She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me," he added.