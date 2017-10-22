Liam Payne has revealed that Simon Cowell is desperate to get Cheryl Tweedy back on X Factor. The former One Direction star said that the songstress is in talks with the music mogul to discuss her return to the talent show as a judge.

Payne said his partner has "got the opportunity to choose exactly what she wants to do" with talks for her return to the TV show for next year underway.

"Cheryl and Simon spoke about her going back next year. Obviously, Simon is desperate to get her back," Payne said, as quoted by The Sun.

Payne added, "Cheryl and Simon have such a lovely relationship. Obviously, she's been off for quite a long time with Bear but it was great for her to get back out and do the Judges' Houses."

Payne believes the time is right for Cheryl to return to the limelight.

"She's got to do what she's got to do. Honestly, she's been so supportive of everything I've done so far," he said. "We're all edging for her to get back to work, it's just finding the right time and the right way to do things.

"This is the first time she's been away from the industry for a long period of time in her whole career and sometimes that's a beautiful thing to have," he said. "She's got the opportunity to choose exactly what she wants to do and I think it's great."

Payne also talked about family life with Cheryl and Bear. He said that his priorities have shifted after becoming a father and he often finds it hard to leave his son at home when he travels due to work.

"Having a steady base at home is the best thing ever and Bear is such a lovely, happy, bubbly child. Chilled parents, chilled baby," he said. "It's important for me and Cheryl to have our diaries in tune with each other so we can make sure our family time is prioritised.

"We're doing little two-week stints away from each other but it was the toughest thing leaving Bear this time," he continued. "He's a proper little character now, bless him, and he's a mini-me."

He added, "I get back and he's roaming around in his roamer. I say to Cheryl, 'You see it every day, but you wouldn't believe the changes in him, when I come home.' I was holding his little hand and I wanted to cry a little bit. It was really tough."