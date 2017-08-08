Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen could be offered a way out of White Hart Lane after just one season, amid interest from Olympique Marseille and Lazio.

The Dutchman has struggled to settle in north London since his £17m (€18.8m, $22.2m) move from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar last summer, scoring just two Premier League goals last season, which accounted for a third of his meagre return of six goals in all competitions.

According to the Mirror, the 22-year-old is among a host of players that could leave Spurs before the end of the transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino looks to tweak his squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Marseille, who finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season, are looking to add a centre-forward to their squad and Janssen is understood to be one of the players on the wish list of Andoni Zubizarreta, the club's sporting director.

The French side had opened negotiations with Inter Milan's Stevan Jovetic, but talks with the former Manchester City forward, who spent the second-half of last season on loan to Sevilla, appear to have stalled.

Lazio, meanwhile, are also understood to be interested in Janssen, but the Serie A side prefer a loan move, while Tottenham would only consider a permanent deal.

Janssen might not be the only topic of discussion among the two clubs, with Spurs reportedly looking to revive their interest in Lazio wide man Keita Balde.

The 22-year-old, who netted 16 times last season, has only 12 months left on his deal but has already turned down the opportunity to sign a new contract, putting a number of potential suitors on alert.

The Mirror claims that while Juventus appear to be leading the race for the Senegalese, Balde would prefer a move to the Premier League, with Tottenham among the possible destinations.

Despite finishing second last season, Spurs are the only Premier League side yet to make a signing this summer and Pochettino has urged chairman Daniel Levy to bolster the squad before the end of the transfer window.

However, while Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and Southampton's Paulo Gazziniga have both been linked with a move to Spurs in recent days yet there has been no further movement on either of the deals.

"We are working, trying to add some players to the squad," Pochettino was quoted as saying by The Independent on Sunday (6 August).

"Our idea was, the same as before, to try to provide the team with more strength and try to sign a few players before the end of the transfer window."