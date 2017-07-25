Chelsea have confirmed their Academy Player of the Year Mason Mount has signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge and joined Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan deal.

The attacking midfielder has been at the west London since the age of six and won the Uefa Youth Cup and the FA Youth Cup with the Blues. He was also part of the England squad that defeated Portugal in the final to win the Uefa European Under-19 Championship.

Mount's new contract will keep him with the Premier League winners until 2021. However, he will have to wait for his chance to make it to Chelsea's first team at least until the next summer as he joined Vitesse on a season-long loan deal.

"Mason Mount has signed a contract until 2021 and joined Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan," a statement read on Chelsea's official website.

The 18-year-old can play as a central midfielder or on the wings has impressed for both his club and country in the last 12 months. He assisted England's both goals in the European Under-19 championship final against Portugal.

At the Dutch club, Mount will join his Chelsea teammates Charlie Colkett and Fankaty Dabo and former blue Mukhtar Ali. The teenager claims he consulted with Ali and Lewis Baker before making a loan move to Vitesse.

"Vitesse feels like me the next step in my career. Vitesse gave me a good feeling when discussing [the move]. I also talked to other players like Lewis Baker and Mukhtar Ali, who were all positive about the club," Mount told the Dutch club's website.

Mount will wear the No 19 shirt at Vitesse. The Dutch outfit's technical director Mo Allach has revealed his side were closely following the midfielder, which convinced them to take him on loan.

"Mason is a promising midfielder with a variety of qualities. We have seen him on several occasions. With his arrival, and the other midfielders at the club, we have several options in the midfield," Allach explained.

Mount is not the first player to sign a new deal and then leave the club on loan. He has now followed the footsteps of Kurt Zouma, who agreed to a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge and completed a season-long loan move to Stoke City as Antonio Conte continues to shape up the squad for the 2017/18 season.