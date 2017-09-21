Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident striker Harry Kane does not need an endless supply of silverware to convince him to stay in north London and believes the England forward has already proven his commitment to the club. Kane has developed into one of the most feared strikers in the world in recent seasons having scooped back-to-back Premier League golden boot awards, but the individual honours has not been followed by team success and has led to suggestions he could soon want a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood and six-time Premier League winner Phil Neville are among those to have suggested that Kane's future may lie away from the club, if Pochettino's men continue to fall short in their pursuit of success. Tottenham finished second in the top flight last year behind champions Chelsea and have not won a major trophy other than the EFL Cup since they claimed the UEFA Cup in 1984.

Kane,24, penned a new five-and-a-half year deal with Tottenham last December and Pochettino believes that display loyalty is a sign that amid a trophy-less period for the club that his commitment is unwavering.

"Some people are also saying we must win trophies for Harry to stay with us but it's already been made very clear," said Pochettino, according to Goal.com. "He's one of our best strikers, Harry is our player, he loves Tottenham, he's staying here and he's looking forward to staying here for a long time.

"Tim [Sherwood] has the right to speak about Tottenham and Harry. But that is a question more for Harry and what he's going to do. The answer is Harry has the power and decision to say what he wants to do in the future.

"Harry's one of the best strikers in the world, and that's the confirmation - how people around the world see him. It says clearly that people recognise his value and he's one of the best, playing for Tottenham, when we still haven't won trophies."

Sherwood awarded Kane with his first Premier League start when installed as the Tottenham manager during the 2013-14 season, with the ex-Leicester City and Norwich City loanee repaying his faith by scoring against Sunderland. But he now feels the Walthamstow-born forward is close to outgrowing his boyhood club and could start to pine over a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"There's only so much loyalty someone can show," he told Sky Sports. "Tottenham have been a great club for Harry and he's been paying them back tenfold. He's been outstanding over the last couple of seasons, he grew up a stone's throw from the ground and the kid loves the club.

"But that only lasts a certain amount of time. Then he starts seeing the pound signs and sees the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid or - dare I say it - Manchester United - and then your head gets turned. The only way they can keep him is to win something this year. That something might not be the Carabao Cup, it might have to be the league or the FA Cup."

United have been continually linked with a move for Kane, whose current contract runs until 2022, and reports in the summer from The Independent claimed Tottenham would only consider bids approaching £200m. Real and Barcelona have the financial power to match that valuation but it remains to be seen whether they will test the resolve of chairman Daniel Levy.