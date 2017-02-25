Paris' Mayor has trolled Donald Trump for making remarks that "Paris is no longer Paris" after his friend told him that he no longer visits the city.

Responding to the President's remarks that the capital was no longer safe after the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, Mayor Anne Hidalgo addressed the US President on Twitter to quash his concerns.

"To @realDonaldTrump and his friend Jim, in @LaTourEiffel we celebrate the dynamism and the spirit of openness of #Paris with Mickey & Minnie," said Hidalgo.

"In the first quarter of 2017, reservations by American tourists were up by 30 per cent compared to 2016," she added.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the US President said that his friend Jim refused to visit the country since the terrorist attacks on Paris and Nice.

"I have a friend, he's a very, very substantial guy," said the President.

"He loves the city of lights, he loves Paris. For years, every year during the summer, he would go to Paris. It was automatic. With his wife and his family.

He continued: "I hadn't seen him in a while. And I said, Jim, let me ask you a question, how's Paris doing? 'Paris? I don't go there anymore, Paris is no longer Paris'. That was four years, four or five years, he hasn't gone there.'"

Addressing a crowd in Florida on 18 February, the president referred to terror attacks in Europe: "You look at what's happening last night in Sweden... Sweden... who would believe this?" and then faced a great deal of ire having inferred that the country had suffered a non-existent terrorist attack.

In response, a Danish artist known as Artpusher organised a mock vigil for victims of the attack named Pray For Sweden, with 3500 people expressing an interest in attending.

The Swedish foreign ministry also confirmed that the sole attempted terrorist attack on Swedish soil took place in December 2010, when two bombs exploded in central Stockholm.

The White House also raised concerns on 24 February after excluding news outlets such as the BBC, CNN, New York Times and LA Times from attending a scheduled on-camera press conference. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, instead, cherry picked news media to participate in a private meeting inside the West Wing.

Breitbart News, the former publication of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, were accepted into the event, as well as OANN, a conservative television network that employs former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as a commentator.