The US and UK have moved to ban larger electronics devices such as laptops and tablets in the cabin on flights coming direct from some Middle Eastern countries.

But don't worry, because Royal Jordanian Airlines, cynically sensing a marketing opportunity, has come up with a list of 12 things travellers can do on a flight instead, now that they can't busy themselves with their laptops.

Airlines are in the process of introducing a ban on devices measuring larger than 16cm by 9.3cm by 1.5cm from the cabin on flights to the UK from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, over fears they could be converted into bombs.

The ban was ordered by Prime Minister Theresa May. It followed a similar move in the US by President Trump, who has outlawed larger electronics from the cabin on flights to the US originating from the following cities: Amman, Kuwait City, Cairo, Istanbul, Jeddah, Riyadh, Casablanca, Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

You can't play Theme Hospital for hours on your laptop as you while away a flight from the Middle East to the US or UK anymore, so Royal Jordanian has a few alternative suggestions.

Why not meditate? Or analyse the meaning of life?