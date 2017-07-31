The position has been filled! The Duchess of Cambridge has appointed Catherine Quinn as her new Private Secretary, Kensington Palace has announced.

Quinn is currently Chief Operating Officer and Associate Dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School and is set to begin her new role at Kensington Palace in October.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "Catherine is a member of the Boards of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, the Met Office, and the Royal British Legion.

"She has an MBA from Oxford University's Saïd Business School and degrees from US and UK universities."

Quinn is also a board member of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, the Met Office and Royal British Legion and previously held leadership roles at Middle Temple and the Wellcome Trust.

She is replacing Rebecca Priestley, who is stepping down this summer after a decade of service to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace said of Priestley earlier this year: "Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has given over the past ten years, and wish her luck in the next phase of her career."

She married her now-husband Adam Priestley in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in March, which is an exclusive venue only available to those with a direct link to the royal family.

The timing of Quinn's new role comes as the Cambridges move from Amner Hall in Norfolk to Kensington Palace this autumn, while Prince George starts school at Thomas's Battersea in London.

For those wanting a job with the royals – it's not too late. The duke and duchess and Prince Harry are on the hunt for a new senior communications officer for their Royal Foundation. This means that the potential worker could be getting up close and personal with the senior royal members on a regular basis.

The job advertisement was posted on LinkedIn over two weeks ago and Fortune reported last week that over 1,000 people had applied.