Whatever she does on social media makes her fans go wild. And, it was no different when Megan Fox took to Instagram to share a photo of herself from inside her car.

Taking a selfie, Jennifer's Body star made sure her fans were left mesmerised as she cut a stunning figure in a purple sweater while staring at the camera with her steel blue eyes. Letting her long locks flow in waves, the 31-year-old placed her head on her left hand to make the picture even more interesting.

Although some fans may assume that the mother-of-three was playing with her safety by clicking snap while driving a car, they need not worry as Fox knows better than to dance with the devil. Neither she was driving nor the vehicle was moving when she took the selfie.

The picture, which is without a caption, has been liked more 583,000 times. Fans have complimented her saying she is "very beautiful" and "gorgeous".

"How are we supposed to find beautiful girls when you have all the beauty @the_native_tiger," a fan commented, while another said, "Whoa. Megan looks so hot. Hmmm, I'm going to have to try and copy this facial expression and show you how it goes."

"Words like beautiful and gorgeous don't come close to describing the kind of striking great looks you possess. God, I adore you," an admirer said, while someone else added, "Your boyfriend (husband Brian Austin Green) is a very lucky boy!"

The selfie comes just a day after Fox caused a meltdown on Instagram with a photo that shows her posing in a red two-piece lingerie and playing with her hair. She wore the innerwear to inspire her fans before the romantic holiday of Valentine's Day (14 February).

"With Valentine's Day right around the corner, I am giving away my lingerie collection from @fredericks_hollywood. Click the link in my bio for details," she captioned the snap she shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

A fan said, "Omg in love. You are perfection" and another added, "Most beautiful girl ever, you are awesome, forever and ever @the_native_tiger ❤️."