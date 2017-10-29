Megan Fox is back with a jaw-dropping photoshoot for Cosmopolitan UK's December issue after posing for lingerie maker Frederick's of Hollywood earlier this week.

Wearing a furry pink jacket and matching coloured pants, the 31-year-old actress is seen striking a sultry pose for the cover shot of the magazine. She is seen pulling down her trousers slightly to flaunt her hip tattoo and her washboard abs.

Changing into a plunging red dress, the mother of three children is seen flaunting her flawless figure and tattoo on her left wrist while seated on a wooden stool. She teams up the low-cut dress with white sneakers while letting her long luscious locks flow in waves.

Switching things up once more, Fox is next seen in a semi-sheer off-the-shoulder black dress that she pairs with funky high-top trainers. She is seen flaunting her toned body in the cleavage-baring outfit while seen seated on the floor.

While posing for the magazine, Fox opened up about getting fired from the Transformers franchise.

"That was absolutely the low point of my career. But without – 'that thing' – I wouldn't have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologise – and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn't see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc," she said.

She continued, "That darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realised I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it."

After working with Michael Bay on the 2007 Transformers movie, Fox had said that the movie director was like "Hitler on his sets".

"He wants to create this insane, infamous madman reputation," she told Wonderland magazine at the time.

Fox and Bay have managed to overcome their differences, with the two coming together for the 2014 and 2016 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, wherein the actress played the role of April O'Neil.