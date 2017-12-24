The holiday season is upon us and Megan Fox is busy treating her social media fans to one breathtaking photo after another. Taking her sex appeal few notches higher, the Transformers actress most recently posed for a glam 'holiday special' look, showing off a new piece from her lingerie line.

Fox, who is frequently known to model for her lingerie collaboration with Frederick's of Hollywood, showcased a velvet black one-piece this time, sending temperatures soaring on Instagram. In the accompanying photo caption, the 31-year-old actress wrote: "Happy holidays".

Oozing some seriously sultry appeal, Fox's latest look featured lacy details in the front and on the sides – with a scalloped neckline teasing a flash of skin. Like always, the Jennifer's Body star complimented her lingerie-clad look with subtle yet dreamy makeup – featuring an extra layering of mascara.

Adding a hint of bling, though, Fox donned a sparkler on her finger and a pair of jewel-encrusted bracelets. Even her luscious brunette locks were styled – in cascading waves – to steal attention.

Impressed with the overall get-up, one of her Instagram fans commented, "Mr Green is one lucky man." The social media user was clearly referring to the actress' husband of almost seven years, Brian Austin Green.

"Sexy picture and outfit," a second fan gushed, as a third one went all cheeky, writing, "Pictures just don't do you justice but they're amazing."

"You have no right to be so perfect!!" someone else shared.

Someone else raved about her "absolutely stunning" snap and wrote, "We need new movies with you, please come back to Hollywood."

But Fox is not just a stunner on-screen but a "great mom" in her life away from the limelight as well, as confessed by her actor husband during a recent interview.

"Marriage is f*****g hard," Green told sheknows.com, dishing on his relationship with the Friends With Kids actress. "Being married is just f*****g tough... you know, there are days when you like each other, there are days when you hate each other, there are days when you need your space or you're feeling this or that."

However, he adds, "I kind of feel like the fact that we've been together as long as we have is really amazing. And the fact that we have not only made it work, but we've made three amazing kids and, you know, we try every day to be the best parents we can be, that's major."

The couple is parents of three sons: Noah Shannon Green, 4, Journey River Green, 1, and Bodhi Ransom Green, 3.