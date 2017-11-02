The internet has got its daily dose of oomph thanks to Megan Fox's smoking hot campaign for her lingerie range, which is co-owned by Frederick's of Hollywood. Adding to the scintillating line of undergarments, however, the actress posed for another sultry shoot – this time modelling a stunning piece in velvet.

The two-piece collection features a velvet bra in rich black hue and a matching thong, which Fox accessorised in the promo shoot with suspenders and stockings.

A sneak-peek of the 31-year-old actress posing in the racy piece was shared by the lingerie brand on their official Instagram account. "Megan Fox's Holiday Collection has officially launched," read the caption alongside a teaser video that saw the Transformers actress pose in a variety of lingerie and two-pieces.

Later on, Fox too shared the promo video, announcing the launch of her new "@fredericks hollywood collection". Aside from the velvet stunner, the actress also set temperatures soaring in a lacy blue one-piece, an eye-grabbing maroon set and a few other pieces that featured cut-out details.

While the lingerie line itself has taken social media by storm, Fox's sultry charm further added to the sex appeal of the collection. No sooner had the promo shots been shared on Instagram, Fox's fans bombarded the comments section with raving messages.

"Why is she so beautiful?" a user remarked, echoing the emotions of many other viewers. Another fan complemented the Jennifer's Body actress, calling her "The most sexy woman!"

And we couldn't agree more.

With her flawless looks and a physique to die for, the actress' latest campaign pictures and video have got social media talking. "This girl is flawless," a fan wrote, while another added, "She is a goddess."

The actress recently revealed how she feels about the attention her lingerie-clad snaps inevitably attract.

"I think being sexy and comfortable in your body is a wonderful thing, and I don't mind being acknowledged or appreciated for it," she wrote on Frederick's website adding, "What I hope to do with Frederick's is give women the power to look and feel good."