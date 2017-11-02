There's a new love in Rihanna's life! The songstress is said to be dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel since July 2017 and during a latest date night, the loved-up couple could hardly keep their hands off each other, according to gossip reports.

The Wild Thoughts singer and her boyfriend of few months were steeped in the Halloween spirit as they dressed up as Star Wars characters and stepped out for a Boston-style date night. First and foremost, though, the couple accompanied by few other friends, visited city's hotspot Dante for dinner and later hit the bowling lanes.

And throughout the night, sources claim that Rihanna and Jameel did not shy away from some public display of affection.

"Rihanna and Hassan were canoodling all night," a source told Us Weekly dishing on Rihanna's Halloween special date night, for which the pop star was dressed to the nines.

"Rihanna was dressed as Kylo Ren from Star Wars and Hassan was dressed as a penguin. They were all super nice and friendly. Having a lot of fun – lots of joking and laughing," the website source added.

Following the sumptuous Italian feast, however, the party continued at the Lucky Strike Boston, where Rihanna showed off her skills at bowling, even topping the scoreboard.

"Whenever she would bowl a strike she'd scream, 'I do this s**t!' and Hassan would just laugh and give her a kiss," an alleged eyewitness told Hollywood life adding, "He couldn't get enough of her. She always sat on his lap unless he was up bowling and they just looked really, really cute."

While the Barbadian star spent time on the bowling lanes, her party indulged in more finger-licking snacks. "[They] enjoyed an appetizer sampler from the venue, including buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks and coconut shrimp, along with one of Lucky Strike's pepperoni pizzas with basil and onions," said the Us Weekly source.

Rumours of Rihanna dating the heir to the Abdul Latif Jameel business dynasty of Saudi Arabia first surfaced in July this year. Since then, the couple has been spotted together on several occasions including that time when they were photographed making out in Rihanna's pool.